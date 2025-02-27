19-Year-Old Arrested for Deadly Anderson, Indiana Shooting of Dayla Swain

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Anderson, Indiana, that claimed the life of 26-year-old Dayla Swain.

The incident occurred on February 2nd in the 1500 block of South Madison Avenue. Anderson Police Department APD detectives launched an investigation, eventually collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

Their efforts led to the arrest of Rashawn Darrius Samuels, who was identified as the primary suspect. Samuels, who already had multiple felony warrants, was taken into custody in Wisconsin without incident.

He faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and reckless homicide.