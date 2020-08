Abby Dittmer shows her steer “Po” during senior showmanship Saturday, Aug. 22 during the Youth Livestock Show in the Coliseum on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Dittmer and Po received third in their class in the crossbreed show. Dittmer and heifer “Brown Sugar” received second in the Charolais composite class. Additionally, Dittmer exhibited three bacons, seed corn, seed beans, and corn stalks in FFA. (submitted photo)