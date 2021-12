Sarah Schad was recognized Sunday, Nov. 14 for her more than 40 years of “commitment and dedicated service” to the Morgan County 4-H program. She was presented a plaque and a custom blanket, among the congratulations and applause during the annual 4-H Recognition Night at the Hunter Civic Center in Versailles. She has decided to “retire” and let the next generation continue with the 4-H excellence she exemplified. (photo by Amanda Stapp)