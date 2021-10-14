

Stover FFA members attended the University of Missouri field day at the Bradford Research Farm. Students attending were, front from left, Sara Pierce, Lillian Judd, Isabella Bauer, Saydi Hagedorn, Navaeh Conklin, Allison Ritchie and Zoie Jones, back from left, Riley Denker, Aiden Lewis, Kailey Goyette, Alexander Nesbitt, Emily McKellips, Aric Siegel, Whittney Wirtz, Tabitha Ypya, Kayden Williams, Resee Brown, Nicolas Newman, Barton Marriott, Brett Rowland, Sadie James, Jayden Kueffer, Jaden McGee and Brian James. (submitted photo)

Stover FFA attends University of Missouri Field Day﻿

The Stover FFA officers and first year members attended the University of Missouri Field Day, Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Bradford Research Farm in Columbia. As they rotated through different stations dealing with many of the scientific aspects of agriculture, they learned about drones, weeds, and new technological advances in agriculture from experts in the field.

The students also received hands-on experience driving small robots, looking at the marbling of meat through ultrasound, and putting their hand inside the stomach of a cannulated steer.

“It was a really fun experience and we got to learn a lot of different things about agriculture,” said FFA reporter Resee Brown.

MCR-I students who attended the field day were Sara Pierce, Lillian Judd, Isabella Bauer, Saydi Hagedorn, Nevaeh Conklin, Allison Ritchie, Zoie Jones, Riley Denker, Aiden Lewis, Kailey Goyette, Alexander Nesbitt, Emily McKellips, Aric, Siegel, Whittney Wirtz, Tabitha Ypya, Kayden Williams, Resee Brown, Nicolas Newman, Barton Marriott, Brett Rowland, Sadie James, Jayden Kueffer, Jaden McGee, and Brian James.