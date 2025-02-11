Alaska Senate Passes Bill Allowing Younger Workers to Serve Alcohol in Restaurants

Senate Bill 15, which passed the Alaska Senate on February 13, 2023, seeks to address workforce shortages by allowing younger Alaskans to work in restaurants and serve alcohol.

If it becomes law, those as young as 16 will be able to work in restaurants, and 18-year-olds will be permitted to serve alcohol, but only in specific settings like restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and wineries—not bars or package stores.

The bill is a reintroduction of House Bill 189, which was vetoed by Governor Mike Dunleavy last year. Lawmakers, particularly Senator Kelly Merrick, emphasized the bill’s support from local businesses facing labor shortages, especially during the busy summer season.

Additionally, SB 15 includes a provision that mandates alcohol-selling establishments to post a warning about the risks of alcohol, including its links to cancer and risks during pregnancy.

This bill moves next to the Alaska House for consideration. Would you like to explore its implications on Alaska’s workforce or any other related topics?