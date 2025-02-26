Antonio Delgado’s Fiery Speech Sparks Speculation After 2026 Decision

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s recent fiery speech has sparked some significant attention, especially as it followed his announcement that he would not be running with Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026.

His passionate remarks about leadership and power seemed to reflect dissatisfaction with political figures more focused on maintaining power and catering to special interest groups than genuinely serving the people.

The speech, delivered in Schenectady, highlighted Delgado’s frustration with a system that prioritizes party dynamics and donor influence over the concerns of everyday citizens.

While Delgado stated his remarks were not targeted at any individual, the overtones of his critique couldn’t help but be seen as directed at Hochul, given the timing and the backdrop of his decision not to run with her in 2026.

Hochul’s response was somewhat measured, acknowledging his unhappiness with the lieutenant governor role while wishing him well.

This exchange between Delgado and Hochul seems to signal some political tension as Delgado continues to evaluate his next steps.