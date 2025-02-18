Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Poised to Veto GOP Ballot Counting Bill

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is expected to veto a Republican-backed bill aimed at accelerating ballot counting in state elections.

Hobbs’ communications director, Christian Slater, indicated to 12News that the veto could come as early as Monday. The bill proposes shifting the deadline for returning early ballots to the Friday before Election Day, a change that proponents claim could result in 95% of votes being tallied by election night.

Governor Hobbs has strongly criticized the bill, arguing it could disenfranchise voters, particularly those in rural areas. “If these folks were serious about actually solving this problem, then they would have negotiated with me,” Hobbs stated last week, as reported by 12News.

Despite the anticipated veto, Arizona Republicans are preparing a contingency plan: a 2026 ballot referral that would place a similar proposal before voters. The resolution is set for debate in the House and Senate on Monday.

Supporters, including Senate President Warren Petersen, argue that the measure responds to public demand for quicker election results. The vast majority of people support this,” Petersen told 12News, adding, They want to get their election results night of.

Opponents, including Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, believe the push for speed is unnecessary. Fontes’ spokesperson Aaron Thacker told KJZZ that most voters prioritize accuracy over speed, dismissing quick results as a media-driven concern.

Critics also warn that the proposal could create barriers for rural voters, who would need to travel to county recorder offices to drop off ballots on Election Day.

In preparation for a possible future shift, Maricopa County authorities are already planning a voter outreach campaign. Supervisor Mark Stewart emphasized to KJZZ that public education will be crucial if the measure, or a similar one through the 2026 ballot, becomes law.