Arizona Senate Advances Bill to Defund DEI Courses in Public Colleges

The Arizona Senate’s vote on Senate Bill 1694 marks a significant move to restrict funding for public universities and community colleges that offer courses related to diversity, equity, and inclusion DEI.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. David Farnsworth, would cut state funds for institutions that provide courses addressing topics such as race-based reparations, gender identity, unconscious bias, and institutional racism.

Farnsworth argues that some courses reflect biases, citing a book from a community college course as evidence.

The measure comes amidst broader efforts in higher education to reduce DEI references to avoid potential consequences, including loss of federal funding.

However, the bill faces pushback from critics, including the Arizona Students Association, which argues it would harm inclusivity programs for marginalized groups.

The bill includes an exception for courses that address historical racial discrimination, but its future remains uncertain as it moves through the legislative process.