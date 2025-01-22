Bitcoin ATM Scams Surge: How Texas Consumers Are Losing Millions to Fraud

The rapid growth of Bitcoin ATMs has led to convenience for cryptocurrency users, but also created a significant avenue for scammers to exploit vulnerable individuals. In Texas, the number of these machines has surged from around 1,000 to nearly 4,000 in the past five years, and with that growth, consumer losses from Bitcoin ATM scams have risen dramatically.

Between 2020 and 2023, the Federal Trade Commission reported a tenfold increase in losses, reaching $114 million, a figure that likely underestimates the true total.

One notable case involved 80-year-old Joseph Buentello, who was scammed after receiving a fake call claiming his son was in legal trouble. The caller instructed Buentello to withdraw money and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM, converting the funds into cryptocurrency that was quickly sent to an external wallet, making recovery impossible.

Bitcoin ATM operators, such as Coinme, highlight that transactions made on their machines are non-reversible, and the machines display multiple fraud warnings. However, critics argue these warnings are not enough to prevent scams, especially for first-time users who may not be familiar with cryptocurrency.

Law enforcement faces difficulties in addressing these scams, as seen in the case where McLennan County Sheriff’s Office seized cash from a Bitcoin ATM to return it to a scam victim, only to face a lawsuit from the ATM operator. Despite the legal challenges, Sheriff Parnell McNamara defended his department’s actions, as they successfully returned the money to the victim.

To combat fraud, some states have started implementing regulations, but many, including Texas, still lack adequate oversight. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has expressed concern over the rise in scams and is considering federal legislation that would cap Bitcoin ATM deposits and impose holds on transactions for new users.

While some Bitcoin ATM operators support regulation to protect consumers, others oppose drastic measures like banning the machines, with the Texas Blockchain Council emphasizing the need to eliminate bad actors without completely restricting access.

In conclusion, while Bitcoin ATMs offer convenience, the growing risk of scams is a significant concern, and regulatory efforts are likely to continue as lawmakers and industry leaders attempt to strike a balance between consumer protection and the broader cryptocurrency market.