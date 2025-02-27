Black Mayors Discuss Housing, Economic Growth at College Park Panel

The panel discussion in College Park, Georgia, featuring influential Black mayors from southern Atlanta cities, provided a unique opportunity to discuss key issues like economic development, housing affordability, and community building.

The event, part of the Southside meetup group, focused on fostering real estate investment and promoting representation in leadership, especially in cities with large Black populations.

Mayors Carlos Duffey (Jackson), Carlos Greer Locust Grove, Michael Owens Mableton, and Vince Williams Union City shared insights on their cities’ growth, challenges, and visions for the future.

Discussions ranged from affordable housing solutions and infrastructure development to the importance of supporting local communities and investing in youth.

The mayors emphasized the need for balanced housing options that cater to diverse economic backgrounds while tackling homelessness.

Additionally, the panel highlighted the importance of local government in shaping communities, with each mayor offering personal advice on leadership, faith, and perseverance.

The event underlined the significance of real estate development in the Southside and the ongoing efforts to ensure equitable growth in these thriving communities.