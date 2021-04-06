In the only contested Stover race of the 2021 General Municipal Election Tuesday, April 6, three people were vying for two slots on the Morgan County R-I Board of Education. William “Bill” Black, Jr. tallied 170 votes; Brad Belt 145; and Joseph Menning 116.

Two candidates ran for two seats on the Stover City Council. Dale Whitesell received 42 votes and Dorothy Miller 40. However, the write-in votes overwhelmingly tallied 156. The write-in candidate’s name was not available at press time and will be made public when results are official and he or she has accepted the position.

Incumbent Derick Marshall, running unopposed will retain his position as Stover mayor, receiving 112 votes.

In nearby Versailles, the mayoral race produced the town’s first female mayor, as Jamie Morrow took 238 votes over incumbent Terry Silvey, who has served 16 years in the position and garnered 91 votes. Alex Stafford tallied 38.

In another contested race for Versailles North Ward Alderman, incumbent Brian Bias was reelected with 104 votes. David Leinbach received 85.

Running unopposed, Versailles City Marshal Chad Hartman received 297 votes.

Chuck Pryor retained his seat as South Ward Alderman, running unopposed, garnering 143 votes.

In Gravois Mills, John Brooks, 6 votes, and Patricia Cable, 6 votes, were elected to two seats as town trustees. No candidates ran for an open one-year unexpired term.

In Barnett, Vicki Routon, with 5 votes, was elected to Ward I Alderman. Louis Garbi, received 5 votes and a write-in received 6 in Ward II.

In Laurie, Pamela Folker was elected to a Ward I seat with 11 votes. Karen Dobbins garnered 12 in Ward II.

Lori Wineland is the Syracuse City Collector after receiving 7 votes. Kyle Moberly, with 6 votes, and Chad Pace, 5 votes, will serve on the Syracuse City Council.

In Sunrise Beach, village council candidates Harold Bell, tallied 2 Morgan County votes. Deborah Stoller received 3.

In a race between two candidates for one board seat with Moreau FPD, Chris Moore defeated Jason Wray 44 to 30.

For results from other fire and school districts and totals by precinct, see the complete election chart on page 5.