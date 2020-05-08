The Morgan County Commission, Wednesday, May 6, announced the county has received $2,419,959.00 in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The commission said Morgan County will utilize guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State of Missouri in making determinations about the use of the funds. The commission is reviewing the CARES Act requirements and guidelines, including who can apply to receive the funds and the process for doing so.

Details regarding Morgan County’s allocation and distribution of CARES Act funds will be made available to the public as more information is gathered.

The CARES Act was passed March 27, appropriating $150 billion for coronavirus relief.

Western District Commissioner Ryan Hoffa advised that the county needed to amend the budget to accommodate the CARES Act money. There is also an application process that any entity wishing to be reimbursed for items purchased in relation with COVID-19 that will have to complete.

Certificate of Deposit

In other business, the commission approved a bid for a $980,180.60 Certificate of Deposit. Bids included Bank of Versailles (12 months at .20 percent); Citizens Bank (6 months at .50 percent and 12 months at .85 percent); and Community Point Bank (6 months at .30 percent and 12 months at .50 percent). No bids were received from Concordia Bank, Stover Banking Center, US Bank, or Central Bank.

The bid from Citizens Bank was approved by the commission.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Commission is scheduled Monday, May 18 at the courthouse in Versailles.