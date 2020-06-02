Polling places had a different look and feel during the municipal election Tuesday, June 2 in Morgan County because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Only a 6-percent voter turnout was reported.

Morgan County Clerk Aimee Worthley summed up the changes: “We have masks for our election judges to wear if they choose to. We have signs to stick on the floor that mark the 6-foot distance. We have gloves for the judges to wear and they will be wiping down the stylus after every use with CloroxTM wipes. We also have Germ-XTM for people to use. Judges will also be wiping down the voting spots after every use as well.”

City of Stover

Four candidates ran for two seats as aldermen on the Stover City Council. Steve Fischer received 65 votes; Vi Dale 59; Cody Worthley 56; and William E. Black Jr. 53.

Sharon Fry garnered 93 votes for a two-year term as collector.

City of Versailles

Libby Webb had 71 votes for a four-year term as city collector.

City of Barnett

AJ Behrens won a two-year term as mayor with 23 votes. Russell D. Stamm received 9 votes.

Marcel Guhr had 12 votes for Ward I Alderman. Vicki Routon received 12 votes for an unexpired one-year term for Ward I. There were four write-in votes for Ward II.

Town of Gravios Mills

Michael L. Hudgins, with 4 votes, and Barbara Darlene Newkirk, with 4, will fill two of the three seats as town trustees. A write-in received 1 vote.

City of Laurie

Allen Kimberling garnered 42 votes as Laurie mayor for a two-year term. John Shepherd received 22 votes and Joshua Loganbill 13 for a two-year term as Ward II Alderman. Jeff Chorpening received 15 votes for a two-year term as Ward I Alderman.

Village of Sunrise Beach

Gerald Jasper and Raymond D. Kline III, both with 2 Morgan County votes, will fill two seats on the city council.

City of Syracuse

Ellen Twyman received 4 votes and a write-in 1 vote for a two-year term as alderman. A write-in received 1 vote for a one-year unexpired term.

Other Ballot Items

Other items on the municipal election ballot included several school boards, road and fire districts, and the Golden Age Living Center.

Complete unofficial results, listed by precinct, can be found on page 5A in this edition of the Morgan County Press.