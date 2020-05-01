The Morgan County Health Center Sunday, May 3 confirmed the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

“On a brighter note, two of our cases are now considered recovered,” said Shawn Brantley, administrator of Morgan County Health Center in Versailles.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified this individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center.

The Morgan County Health Center urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good

hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing,” said Shawn Brantley,

Administrator of Morgan County Health Center “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.