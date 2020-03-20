The Morgan County Commission Friday, March 20 adopted an ordinance, following an order issued by the Morgan County Health Center, declaring a public health emergency in Morgan County, concerning the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Morgan County Health Center Administrator Shawn Brantley, under authority of Missouri Code of State Regulations 19 CSR 20-20.040 declared the following to be in effect:

Recreational facilities, conference, event and banquet facilities, wedding venues, gyms, bars, restaurants, and any other public facility or event will limit their patrons to 10 or less, provided they can assure there is adequate spacing of at least 6 feet between groups and adhere to all cleaning and disinfecting guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Food and beverage establishments are encouraged to provide pick up, curb-side, or drive-through services as much as possible. This will be in effect until the coronavirus threat is officially ended.

This paragraph shall not apply to essential governmental proceedings, educational institutions, daycare facilities, essential business operations, or grocery stores.

“In addition I would like to reiterate that, as of right now, we have had no positive cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County and do not have any tests that we are waiting for results on,” Brantley said. “There are a slew of rumors flying around, none of which have been true. So, I would encourage people again to be sure they are getting their information from a credible source. If we have a positive case in Morgan County, we will be sure to get the appropriate and correct information out to everyone as soon as possible.”

In a separate declaration, the county was declared in a “state of emergency” for the purpose of being able to tap into state emergency funding.