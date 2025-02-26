Bridgeport Police Arrest Three in Connection to Statewide ATM Burglaries

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police arrested three individuals on February 20 following a month-long investigation into several ATM and commercial burglaries across Connecticut.

Francisco Ayala, 24; Edgar Crespo, 34; and Donnie James, 22, were charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass, larceny in the sixth degree, and interfering with an officer.

Ayala also faces a charge of reckless endangerment in the first degree. All three suspects were held on a $100,000 bond.

The arrests came after a series of early-morning burglaries in Berlin and Hamden on February 20. Using surveillance and intelligence gathering, officers from the Bridgeport Regional Task Force and Fairfield detectives identified the suspects and arrested them as they returned to Bridgeport in their suspect vehicle.

Crespo and James also had active burglary warrants from Monroe, and Ayala was on parole.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities expect additional arrest warrants related to burglaries and attempted burglaries across the state.