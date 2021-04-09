Jesse Dale, of Dale Hollow Winery in Stover, center, speaks with Glenn White, left, and Dean Thieman Saturday, March 20 about techniques for properly pruning and tending grape vines. The pruning workshop is an annual event organized by Ozark Prairie Master Gardeners and other local horticulturists. The group partnered with the local Stover winery for the educational hands-on event. The Ozark Prairie Master Gardeners chapter is a University of Missouri Extension program in which the trained members enjoy learning and sharing with others on various levels ranging from hobbyist to professional. (photo by Sharon Tausch)