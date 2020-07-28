David Carpenter, from left, Tim White, and Garrett Knox with Mid-State Construction install a metal roof on the new 14 ft. x 90 ft. shade shelter being installed Thursday, July 23 at Stover Animal Rescue.

(photo by Sharon Tausch)

by Sharon Tausch

Obtaining shelter from 80 and 90-degree summer heat is important, especially for dogs. A dog’s temperature generally runs between 101 and 102.5 F, compared to the temperature of a human, which is 97.6 to 99.6. Volunteers at the Stover Animal Rescue are well aware of the danger of heat stroke for dogs, and they do all they can to keep their furry friends comfortable. But life just got a little easier with the installation of a 14 ft. by 90 ft. shade-shelter at the local rescue facility.

Having saved money from fundraisers and donations for shade shelter at the rescue, local animal-care volunteers are happy about getting the finishing touches completed and the roof installed Thursday, July 23.

“We will also have water lines installed to run along the fence so water will be easily accessed at the dogs’ water buckets. We are grateful to the crew of Mid-State Construction who worked us into their schedule,” said Stover Animal Rescue board president Patty Drury. “The old shelter was not doing so well, and we were afraid if a big wind came along there might be a danger of it falling down.”

Everything at the shelter is built from donations, according to Drury, who said, “This shelter is phase one, and there are two more single shelters that also need replacing, and we are saving up now to get them replaced. However, it has been rather difficult lately to hold fundraisers due to the COVID-19 situation. We have had to cancel events that normally would have taken place by now, such as our annual fundraiser we hold during the Apple Festival that has been canceled, as well as this year’s annual Rocks and Paws event, normally set for August. Like everybody else, we’re having a hard time finding funding.”

The bright side is that business in the thrift store has been good. “The staff has done a great job sprucing up the thrift store so shoppers will have a comfortable place to shop during the hot summer months.”

Now that the shade shelter is nearing completion, Drury and the volunteers are looking at replacing two smaller structures, and another project they are doing is outreach. “Outreach is a program where we do a free dog food giveaway noon to 2 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at Legion Memorial Park in Stover in conjunction with Meow Mission, from Warsaw, which is another rescue operation that gives out free cat food. We are always looking for volunteers to work these events, and we appreciate any donations such as dog food, cat food, or monetary gifts,” said Drury.

Stover Animal Rescue has been fortunate to be able to secure local volunteers who regularly come to the shelter to donate their time and service. However, the Rescue has now acquired two new virtual volunteers, one who operates from Peru in South America, and one other from the state of California who has helped them reach an online audience by working with them on their website and social media pages.

There are many ways private citizens can help the local rescue center take care of homeless animals who wind up at Stover Animal Rescue’s door.

“There are always opportunities for volunteering at the thrift store, and another thing we need is a grant writer, since we do not have as much access to fundraising activities right now,” said Drury.

According to Drury, another way local people can help the animals is through the foster program.

“This is a good opportunity for someone to step up and help a homeless animal,” said Drury. “The food, medicine, and medical care are provided. All that is needed for the foster host is to give the animal a happy home until it is adopted. However, the foster hosts can also adopt the animals, which is sometimes done.”

As the summer months move on toward fall and winter, the volunteers at Stover Animal Rescue are doing all they can to make sure the local animals who find their way to their doorstep are well taken care of until the right adopter finds their way to the door. In the meantime, the animals at Stover Animal Rescue will be kept fed, comfortable, and healthy until their forever companion comes along to take them home.