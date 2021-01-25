The building currently leased by AA Propane has been listed for sale. AA Propane owner assures Stover customers the company “isn’t going anywhere.”

(photo by Aaron Rottmann)

Several area residents have noticed the building currently occupied by AA Propane on Highway 52 has been listed for sale.

Owner of AA Propane Randy Rousch informed the Morgan County Press that the business isn’t leaving Stover.

“We lease the building in Stover, and the current owner has listed it for sale. The lease we have on it is still active and valid,” Rousch said. “AA isn’t going anywhere.”

As of Wenesday, Jan. 13, the property has not yet sold. It is currently listed with Century 21.