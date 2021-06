Changes N Time staff celebrated four years feeding area residents Tuesday, June 1 at the cafe, home of “The Jimmy” burger and Fish Friday, in Stover. Three generations, from left, Glenda Webb, Kaylan Holsten, and Lynette Black, along with cook Tabatha Monroe, have helped earn the local cafe ranking as Missouri’s Best Breakfast 2019 and 2020; Missouri’s Best Fried Catfish 2020; and Missouri’s Best Cakes and Desserts 2020. The cafe is located 602 W. 4th, Unit B, in Stover. (submitted photo)