The following offices will be closed Friday, April 15 for Good Friday: Morgan County R-I School, Morgan County R-II School, Morgan County Statesman, Morgan County Courthouse, Morgan County Circuit and Associate Courts and Morgan County Health Center.
Morgan County R-I School and Morgan County R-II School will also be closed Monday, April 18 for the holiday.
