Jordan Fischer

Co-Mo Connect Powered by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative recently announced its new Chief Financial Officer, Jordan Fischer. Fischer took the place of CFO Monday, Oct. 24. He was a former controller at Co-Mo Connect.

Fischer takes the place of former CFO Sean Friend, who recently started a new position at Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative. Fischer worked under Friend as an accountant three years before working as a controller the past four. Upon Friend’s departure, Jordan Fischer was named interim CFO.

“We are very excited to announce that Jordan Fischer has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer at Co-Mo,” said Aaron Bradshaw, Co-Mo Connect CEO. “Jordan brings years of experience and a passion for serving our members and subscribers with him to this new role. He has some big shoes to fill; but, as interim CFO, he has already proven he is up to the task.”

Fischer, a native of Clarksburg, received his Master of Accountancy and Tax Certificate from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also holds his Certified Personal Accountant and Certified Payroll Professional license along with his Cooperative Financial Professional Certificate.

Fischer previously worked for Bobby Medlin CPA group in California before starting at Co-Mo Connect.