The Morgan County Health Center conducted food establishment inspections Monday, Feb. 17 to Friday,

Feb. 28, 2020. Results shown include the critical violations and the number of non-critical violations.

The following establishments were inspected:

MJ’s Mini Mart in Gravois Mills, Thursday, Feb. 20, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, one non-critical violation observed.

Vera Cruz in Versailles, Thursday, Feb. 20, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, three non-critical violations observed.

Casey’s General Store in Stover, Monday, Feb. 24, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, one non-critical violation observed.

The Rock Bar & Grill in Laurie, Monday, Feb. 24, pre-opening inspection, zero critical violations observed, two non-critical violations observed.

Taboo in Laurie, Tuesday, Feb. 25, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, zero non-critical violations observed.

China Buffet in Versailles, Wednesday, Feb. 26, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, one non-critical violation observed.

Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles, Thursday, Feb. 27, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, two non-critical violations observed.

Extra Point in Stover, Thursday, Feb. 27, routine inspection, zero critical violations observed, three non-critical violations observed.