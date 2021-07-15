

The Morgan County Library Board of Trustees, Thursday, July 8, announced Roger Elliott has retired from his financial position on the board. As of press time, a replacement has not been found. Therefore, Elliott has been showing Morgan County Library Director Stacey Embry what his position entails.

For the next few months, Embry will oversee the library’s finances to see if it is an additional responsibility she would be able to fulfill for the foreseeable future or until a suitable replacement is found.

As of June 30, the ending cash balance for the General Fund was $316,217.99. It looked as though funds “took a dip” In the Financial Report, but it was noted this is because items were purchased and then reimbursed by CARES grant money.

Class of 1961

The Morgan County R-II High School graduating class of 1961 expressed appreciation for being able to use the library’s community room for its reunion.

Circulation Stats

Embry reported material checkout statistics are strong. Creative Bug and Pronunciator databases have been discontinued due to lack of use. Access to MoreNet resources is now available at no additional cost to the library.

Since searches cannot be saved on the library’s Ancestry database, free options for saving genealogical research are being explored and presented to the genealogy group that meets regularly at the library.

Summer Reading Program

The summer reading program (SRP) is reportedly going well, and the new pavilion is being used for programming and story time events. Feedback has been positive from both patrons and the community regarding the pavilion.

Lending Library in Stover

The lending library project is up and running at The Ranch House in Stover. Rather than purchase an expensive return drop box for the lending library, plans are being made to obtain and re-purpose a used election box that can be used for the secure return of lending library materials.

Garden Update

In spite of spraying, bag worms continue to be a problem on certain trees on library property. Oasis Tree Service will be consulted to discuss other options for getting rid of the bag worms. The company will also offer options for nursing the Liberty Tree back to health.

Miscellaneous

Newly appointed board member Curtis Cunningham plans to attend the August meeting. He was unable to attend this month’s meeting due to commitments already in place.

Strategic Planning Simplified and Technology Plan Simplified plans have been tabled until goals for new state standards are in place, hopefully sometime in 2022.

A bench for the pollinator garden is being donated by the 1st Wednesday Book Club in memory of Barbara Jesse.

Board members were asked to consider ideas about how to make the Friends of the Morgan County Library group grow and attract new members.

Election of officers was not conducted this month since all board members were not present. It was voted all members retain their current positions.

The Recording Secretary job description and Probationary Evaluation Form were reviewed and no significant changes were made to either policy.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Library board is scheduled 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the library in Versailles.