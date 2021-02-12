Nelson Classen, top photo, operates a saw mill Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Timber Ridge Sawmill south of Versailles. He was cutting a tree trunk into a large 4-inch thick slab. The slab will “cure” several months, then be used by the client to create a custom table. Classen, from left, sawmill owner Israel Blosser, and Kaleb Penner, examine the stock prior to cutting the slab. Other stock is set out to dry before eventually being placed in a kiln. (photo by Bryan E. Jones)

Longtime owner and operator of Oasis Tree Service, Israel Blosser, recently purchased a grappling truck, allowing him to remove entire trunks from his tree service sites, rather than having to cut trees into smaller sections for hauling away.

With this added logging capability, Blosser began to consider the opportunities for expanding his tree service business into a different, but related realm.

Opening a sawmill seemed the next logical step. Soon, plans became reality and Blosser opened Timber Ridge Sawmill in November 2020. The mill makes accessible new markets such as custom milling for an expanded clientele.

“Once we had the grappling truck, I was thinking about how to utilize the logs,” said Blosser. “It made good sense to break into the milling market and offer those services locally.”

The mill itself sits atop a hill, nestled among the trees, on an 80-acre site just about a mile south of Versailles. After extensive dirt work, creating a wide, safe grade for trucks, and the removal of approximately 500 yards of fill to level off the mill site, the mill began to take shape.

Near the approach to the mill shelter, are stacks of tree trunks, the largest of which are estimated to weigh more than two tons.

The centerpiece of the operation is a Mahoe commercial-grade sawmill, shipped all the way from New Zealand. The cable and hydraulically operated, fully adjustable machine is 20 feet long and can cut both vertically and horizontally in one pass, utilizing specialized saw blades.

It can also be configured to cut horizontally with a chain-style blade and is capable of cutting a slab up to 5 feet wide.

“I figured if we were going to do it right, we needed a quality mill,” Blosser said.

Since Blosser’s previous experience has mostly been in the tree service industry, he looked to expertise for the day-to-day operation of the mill in Nelson Classen. Classen demonstrated the use of the mill by cutting a large slab, weighing more than 2,000 pounds, into a 4-inch thick wood product for a client who plans to use it for building a conference table.

Assisting Classen and Blosser is Kaleb Penner who was busy applying “anchor seal” to cut disks of wood and on the ends of logs. The seal prevents the wood from drying unevenly and cracking during the curing process.

As an efficient and logical use of resources, Oasis Tree Service and Timber Ridge Sawmill work hand-in-hand in a cutting edge industry.

The mill is in operation two to three days per week and for special projects.

Blosser and Timber Ridge Sawmill can be reached by calling 573-789-3325.