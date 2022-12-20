The following offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday:

The Morgan County Statesman will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Laurie City Hall will be closed at noon, Friday, Dec. 23.

Offices closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 are Morgan County Courthouse, Stover City Hall, Morgan County Health Center, Versailles Nutrition Site, and Westside Senior Center.

Offices closed Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26 are Morgan County Library, Morgan County License Office, Citizens-Farmers Bank, Citizens Bank of Versailles/Excelsior, Community Point Bank, Bank of Versailles, Bank of Versailles Laurie/Laurie Bank, Oak Star Bank, and Concordia Bank.

Offices closed Monday, Dec. 26 are Morgan County Courts, Versailles City Hall, Sunrise Beach City Hall, Laurie City Hall, Versailles Post Office, Stover Post Office, Morgan County Soil and Water, Central Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Gravois Mills Post Office.

Morgan County R-I School in Stover will be closed Monday, Dec. 19 through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Morgan County R-II School in Versailles will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Jan. 2.

The following offices will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday:

The Morgan County Statesman will be closed Friday, Dec. 30.

Offices closed Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2 are Morgan County Health Center, Citizens Bank of Versailles/Excelsior, and Community Point Bank.

Offices closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2 are Morgan County License Office, Oak Star Bank, and Concordia Bank.

Offices closed Monday, Jan. 2 are Morgan County Courthouse, Morgan County Courts, Versailles City Hall, Sunrise Beach City Hall, Laurie City Hall, Versailles Post Office, Stover Post Office, Stover City Hall, Morgan County Soil and Water, Morgan County Library, Citizens-Farmers Bank, Bank of Versailles, Bank of Versailles Laurie/Laurie Bank, Central Bank, Great Southern Bank, Gravois Mills Post Office, Versailles Nutrition Site and Westside Senior Center.