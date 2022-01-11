Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City began implementing further restrictions on visitors due to an increase in community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. All patient visitors to the hospital will be restricted to one visitor per day except in the following circumstances:

Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay.

Pediatric patients must always have one guardian and are allowed up to two guardians/support people.

Patients having a surgery or procedure are allowed one support person.

Plaza Pharmacy customers are limited to one person.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors.

Limited visitors may be allowed for end-of-life situations with approval from nursing leadership.

Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the weekend.

Additionally, the following guidelines are in place:

Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Support people are expected to bring their own masks.

All entrants are subject to screening before entering the facility.

Patient visitors cannot be under age 16.

Support people are expected to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area to the extent possible.

Support people must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

“We have again seen an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19 and a substantial increase in community transmission,” said Becky Miller, vice-president of operations for St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are taking this step to continue to allow support to our patients while keeping our patients and staff as safe as possible. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and ask for the community’s assistance in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

SSM Health continues to coordinate its efforts with the CDC and state and local authorities and will adjust these guidelines as needed.