

Editor’s Note: In March, the Morgan County Press reported that the Stover and Versailles Chambers of Commerce approved plans to merge and create the Morgan County Area Chamber of Commerce. That report was accurate at the time it was published. Shortly thereafter and for unrelated reasons, the editor of this newspaper resigned. In the absence of an editor, further developments on the chamber’s merger were not reported as they would have been under normal circumstances. This week I had the opportunity to speak with Karen Watkinson and Vi Dale, two of the current board members about those developments.

In days following the Stover chamber’s decision to merge with the Versailles office, “merger remorse” began to spread amongst the chamber members. Those opposing the merger felt more strongly that continuing the Stover chamber was the better option. Several members who supported the merger started questioning that decision.

The merger was scheduled to take 10 months to complete. Since the term for the existing board was expiring, the chamber elected a new board at their February meeting. The new board consisted of Karen Watkinson, president, Kay Armstrong, vice-president, Vi Dale, secretary, and Bobbie Kroeschen, trasurer.

The March 18 meeting, which was the first for the new board, discussion about the merger continued. Opposition to the merger had increased. The overall sentiment was that members just weren’t ready to give up on the Stover chamber yet.

“The chamber promotes Stover by promoting the small businesses within it,” Dale said. “To just give that away, you give away so much. You give away part of your identity. You give away part of what your town needs to survive. We weren’t ready to do that.”

At that meeting, Watkinson told chamber members that she had contacted the Versailles office and asked what Versailles could do for Stover that they couldn’t do for themselves. “Their response,” she said, “was ‘Nothing. You just have to do it.”

By the end of that meeting, the Stover chamber had approved a new plan forward for the organization, a two-year, second chance period.

Watkinson sees the issues that plagued the Chamber as one of complacency, which is common in small organizations with a long history. People join, but don’t get involved because somebody else is already doing the work. When that person moves on though, if nobody steps up, the work doesn’t get done. “If I have to ruffle a few feathers to get the job done, I’m not afraid to do that…when it’s needed,” she said. “People know that about me.”

Dale acknowledged the path before the board was no small task, but added, “I think we have the right president to get the job done.”

Reaffirming the mutual commitment between the chamber and the city is the board’s primary goal. They may be leading an organization with more than a 70-year history, yet in many ways they are building an organization from scratch.

The first two objectives to rebuilding the chamber are developing the membership and establishing a physical presence. The board acknowledged that an organization without a physical presence is often not taken seriously and easily forgotten. To that end, the chamber will have a dedicated telephone line and functioning web site within the next two weeks. They are also in the process of developing professional marketing materials and locating office space.

Watkinson, Armstrong, Dale, and Kroeschen are working together with one singular objective in mind: When the time comes to revisit the merger question, there will be no reason the question needs to be asked.

The Stover Area Chamber of Commerce meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at Stover City Hall. For more information about the chamber, membership or volunteer activities, call 573-746-1011.