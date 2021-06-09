Dale Hollow Winery in Stover hosted the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the vineyard off First Street. Wine tasting was available during the event. The chamber chose Willie Buckingham as Volunteer of the Year; Brice Lake as Business Person of the Year; and Jason Vansell as Educator of the Year. The meal was catered by Mary Ella Zimmerman.

(photo by Bryan E. Jones)