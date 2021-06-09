Dale Hollow Winery in Stover hosted the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the vineyard off First Street. Wine tasting was available during the event. The chamber chose Willie Buckingham as Volunteer of the Year; Brice Lake as Business Person of the Year; and Jason Vansell as Educator of the Year. The meal was catered by Mary Ella Zimmerman.
(photo by Bryan E. Jones)
Dale Hollow Winery in Stover hosted the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the vineyard off First Street. Wine tasting was available during the event. The chamber chose Willie Buckingham as Volunteer of the Year; Brice Lake as Business Person of the Year; and Jason Vansell as Educator of the Year. The meal was catered by Mary Ella Zimmerman.