

These three young entrepreneurs, from left, Charlie Markt, Mae Markt, and Adalyn Pawling, were asked by the Stover Chamber of Commerce to sell their hot cocoa at this year’s Christmas parade, coming Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Stover. They started their business during the summer with homemade lemonade and continued this fall with cider. They have enjoyed meeting new people and learning new skills. They will be set up selling hot cocoa along the parade route starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. (submitted photo)