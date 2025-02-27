Christina Haack Accuses Josh Hall of Taking ATV Amid Divorce Battle

It seems Christina Haack has been facing some drama regarding her split from Josh Hall, particularly concerning missing belongings from her Tennessee home.

Christina claims that Josh took an ATV UTV, even though she bought it before their marriage, and has allegedly made unfair settlement offers as part of their divorce proceedings.

According to Christina, Josh had requested a large amount of spousal support, which she feels is excessive considering their relatively short marriage and his lack of work during their time together.

Christina opened up about her frustrations on her HGTV show The Flip Off, sharing how she’s been trying to get everything out of her Tennessee home and feeling increasingly uncomfortable with Josh’s behavior.

She also emphasized how the divorce has been emotionally taxing, especially as it involves her children and her attempts to move on.