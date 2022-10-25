Automobiles 01

COME IN AND DRIVE OFF in your new car, van, or pickup. We finance. 573-372-6444. (MP-03-17-22-tfn)

Livestock/Poultry 08

LNS FEEDS: Specializing in top quality feeds for all species of livestock – horses, poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, swine. Roasted grain for better digestibility, better feed conversions, longevity and reproduction improvement. Lehman Road, Fortuna, Mo. 660-337-6206. “Home of the Popped Milo” (MP-06-23-22-tfn)

HOME RAISED ISA brown pullets for sale. 20 weeks old and starting to lay. This breed is hardy and very productive, laying large brown eggs. $14. 573-378-2796. (MP-10-27-22-4t)

Pets 09

ACA REGISTERED GOLDEN RETRIEVER puppy for sale. Up-to-date on all shots. Born 7/4/22. Discount price $100. Shih-Poo puppy born 8/29/22. ICA registered. Up-to-date on all shots. Barnett. 573-392-5371. (MP-10-06-22-3t*)

For Rent 10

CLIMATE CONTROLLED Storage and traditional units of all sizes, personal or business, newer and cleaner. Two locations on Highway 52 West. Benton’s Self Storage, 573-434-2144. (MP-02-09-17-tfn)

STORAGE. Versailles Storage Centre. Lots of sizes with electric, including contractor units. Across from Casey’s, Hwy. 52 in Versailles. Wayne and Jacquie Brewer, call 573-378-8757 or 573-378-6757. (MP-12-17-09-tfn)

ONE-BEDROOM apartments accepting applications, Versailles Estates. HUD vouchers accepted, rent based on income, 573-378-7060. (MP-05-09-13-tfn)

1- & 2-BEDROOM apartments now available, Stover Estates. HUD vouchers accepted, rent based on income, 573-377-2222. (MP-05-09-13-tfn)

BLUE DOOR STORAGE, reasonable prices, 10×20, 6×10, call 573-789-3587. (MP-09-05-

13-tfn)

FOR RENT: 2-BEDROOM duplex with garage in Versailles. $650 per month. $650 deposit. 12-month lease. No smoking, no pets. Credit and landlord references required. 573-392-7643. (MP-10-27-

22-tfn)

Mobile Homes 11

FOR SALE: Manufactured Modular Home. Needs to be relocated. 1,100 square feet livable space. Living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths. 660-429-9715 or 816-373-2481. (MP-10-06-22-8t*)

Real Estate 12

LAKE OF THE OZARK-Fall Special-Lots $4,950-$125 down, $69 per month. Beautiful trees, free lake access and boat ramps, lots are a short distance from the lake, no credit checks, owner financing, immediate possession or own for investment. Missouri Conservation boat ramp with a covered dock and restrooms, Also: acreage tracts. Prices good through Oct. 31. Hwy. 135 between Stover and Sunrise Beach, MO. Take Lake Road 135-12 to the Ivy Bend Land Office. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call anytime 573-372-6493. (MP-10-20-22-2t)

Misc. For Sale 16

COMMERCIAL STOVE/OVEN LP, 8 burners, 2 ovens, new $7,000, asking $1,000 or best offer. 573-569-3188. (MP-10-20-22-tfn)

Help Wanted 18

MID-MO TURKEY SERVICE Hiring experienced laborers for artificial insemination crews, paid vacations, 573-374-7080, leave message, will set up appointment. (MP-01-04-18-tfn)

Services Offered 19

RELIABLE HANDYMAN. ”No job too small.” Decks, tile, painting, trim, etc. Remodeling or new construction. Please contact T. J. Rowe, 573-372-5484 or 573-286-5819. Insured/references. (MP-11-28-19-tfn)