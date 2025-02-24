Coast Guard Searches for Missing Person After Breezy Point Boat Capsizing

The Coast Guard continues to search for one missing person after a tragic boat capsizing near Breezy Point on Sunday.

While five people were initially recovered from the water, three were later confirmed dead, and two were hospitalized.

The Coast Guard and several agencies, including the NYPD and Sandy Hook Pilots, responded to the distress call, deploying rescue boats and helicopters.

One person remains in critical condition, and authorities are working to investigate the incident further.

The search for the missing individual is ongoing, and the situation is still developing.