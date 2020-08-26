

Judy Jo Hutchison, was the auctioneer Monday, Aug. 24 for the Morgan County Collector’s annual delinquent property tax sale on the steps of the county courthouse in Versailles. Morgan County Collector Kathy Francis, left, represented the county at the sale. There were 52 buyers and 97 total parcels available. Of those 97 parcels, 80 were first offerings, nine were second, and eight third. There were 74 parcels sold (39 for the amount of taxes owed). The highest bid was $31,000, the lowest $300. There were 23 parcels that remained unsold with delinquent taxes at $6,952.65. The number of bidders was nearly double that of the 2019 sale. (photo by Bryan E. Jones)