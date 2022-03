Mark Stafford takes “underwater” shelter in a shark cage, from left, as “sharks” Patricia Stafford, Lynn Milberg, and Vannesa Kempker circle in preparation to enter the very cold waters of Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, Feb. 26, during the annual Polar Plunge at Lake Ozark State Park. The event raises money for Special Olympics. This team, the DNR Environmental Plungers, raised $1,780 for the cause. (submitted photo)