

Brenda Steffans, from left, Trish Lobaugh, and Sunday Unger hand out school supplies while wearing protective coronavirus masks Friday, Aug. 14 in front of the cafeteria at Morgan County R-I school in Stover. School supplies were provided by the Morgan County Caring For Kids Coalition (MCCKC) and through donations by the Hope Foundation (Hope Dunklee Run) and the Marker Family Foundation. Backpacks were provided by Christ Lutheran Church in Stover. There were enough supply bundles for approximately the same number of Stover students who attended last year’s MCCKC Back to School Health Fair. This year’s fair was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

(photo by Bryan E. Jones)