Time for Christmas Cheer

Happy December from the Royal! Can you believe how quickly the end of 2022 is approaching? I can’t. Seems like just a couple of weeks ago we were complaining about how hot it was. Now, it’s pitch dark at 5 p.m. The good news is just a couple more weeks (OK, three or so) and the days start getting longer again!

But before we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023, we get to celebrate the Christmas season. Finally, everyone is on the same page and whether you’ve had your decorations up since before Halloween, you put them up after the turkey dishes were put away, or you still haven’t dragged them out of the attic, everyone agrees that it’s TIME for Christmas cheer.

If you are looking for some entertainment to help you celebrate this Christmas season, the

Royal has options for you.

At 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, the Lake Area Community Orchestra will share its Christmas Concert from the Royal stage. This concert is completely free; no tickets are required. The theatre will be decked out for the season too, and it’s so pretty.

Then, the play, All Is Calm, begins Dec. 8. We will have four shows: Dec 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. This play is the telling of the WWI Christmas Truce that took place Christmas Day 1914 on the front lines of the war. It is told in song and through readings of letters and journal entries written by the men who lived it. It is very moving and reminds us that even in conflict, we are more alike than we are different.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/events/royal, or you may call the theatre office at 573-378-6226 and leave a message, if I’m not there, with your request (include number of adult and student tickets and date of the show). I’ll call you back to complete the transaction when I’m in the office. Ticket prices for plays are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children. Office hours are 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays.

May you have a joyous and blessed Holiday Season. See you at the theatre!