Cinderella on Royal Stage for Eight Shows

The neons have been dark for a couple of months as we wrapped up one season and made preparations for the next. Our 2022-2023 Entertainment Season got underway Sept. 10 with performances by the Royal Jesters Improv Troupe and the RadioActive Theater Group. What an entertaining evening it was! Thank you to all of the performers who shared their talent and the patrons who turned up to enjoy the show.

Our next show on the marquee is the Apple Festival Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The cast and crew have been working hard to bring this magical show to life. You do NOT want to miss the music, dancing, drama, and special effects that make up this show. We will have eight performances, so there is plenty of opportunity to catch it a time or three.

The play will run Sept. 29, 30, Oct 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9. Sunday shows start 2 p.m. and all other shows begin 7 p.m. There is a high probability shows will sell out, so get your tickets ahead of time to ensure you don’t miss out. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/events/royal, or you may call the theatre office at 573-378-6226 and leave a message with your request (include number of adult and student tickets and date of the show) if I’m not there. I’ll call you back to complete the transaction when I’m in the office. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children.

We will once again have a booth in front of the theatre on Apple Festival Saturday. You can purchase tickets at that time, and you will be able to purchase souvenir T-shirts, tiaras, and swords. We will have water for sale as well.

Sunday, Oct 2, after the matinee show, we will have a Meet & Greet event where your little (or not so little if they wish) princes and princesses can meet Cinderella, Prince Topher, and the Fairy Godmother, get their programs autographed, and have their picture taken with the character of their choice while sitting in the golden carriage or astride Buttercup (Prince Topher’s Unicorn). The price for the after-show event is $5 per person.

Finally, I want to thank everyone who voted in Missouri Magazine’s Best of 2023. The Royal Theatre was voted Missouri’s Best Performing Arts Venue! We are so proud of this achievement, and we commit to working extra hard to live up to your faith in us.

We have an amazing season planned. Season tickets are available by calling the Box Office. Adult season tickets are $80 each and student season tickets are $40 each. There are nine shows on the season ticket, so purchasing the season ticket gets you one free show and the convenience of having the same reserved seat for every show. If you want more information, give me a call at 573-378-6226. To see all of the shows coming up, visit our website, www.theroyaltheatre.com.

See you at the Royal!