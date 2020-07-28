A barbecue contest is planned 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the West Shelter House at Legion Memorial Park in conjunction with Stover Super Saturday.

Entries will be taken 6 to 6:15 p.m., with judging scheduled 6:30.

Categories include appetizers, sides, entrées, and dessert.

Cost is $5 per entry, per category.

Each entry will submit at least 10 “samples” of their entry. Extra fluted cups and toothpicks will be available.

Judging will be “People’s Choice” for $1 judging card.

Entries must be prepared within 24 hours of the contest on an outside grill.

Entries must be on the table no later than 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Judging will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Payback will be per category: 50-percent payback, one winner (10 appetizer entries=$50, winner gets $25).

Participants should bring entries ready to serve. There will be no way to keep food warm.

Heckling of judges will not be allowed.

Participants are welcome to cook out at the park all day, but it is not necessary to enter.

Pre-entries are not required, but can be emailed to stoverchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.