Buffalo Creek

Citizens Patrol

Meetings for the Buffalo Creek Citizen’s Patrol (BCCP)meets monthly at the United Methodist Church, 206 N Hickory Street, Stover. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the business meeting to follow. Bring your own place settings and beverage.

The following dates and menus cover the meetings for the remainder of the year:

Thursday, Oct. 14. Menu is potluck. Bring a dish to share.

Thursday, Nov. 12. Turkey dinner, turkey is provided, bring a side dish to share.

Thursday, Dec, 9. Bring finger foods or treats. Bring one wrapped gift valued at $10 to $15 for White Elephant Gift Exchange.

BCCP is creating a notification list for all members. The list will be set up in three categories:

1. All message notifications.

2. Emergency message notifi cations only.

3. No message notifications.

An email address or telephone number is required for notifications. Members not providing an email address or telephone number prior to the next newsletter will be placed in category three.

Meeting reminders will be published the week of the meeting in the Morgan County Press Week at a Glance calendar.