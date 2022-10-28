American Legion Post 642 in Sunrise Beach is hosting a Halloween Party Friday, Oct. 28 with costume contest, fish fry dinner ($9) and music by the Kirk Brown Blues Band. For more information, call 573-374-6091.

Von Holten Ranch Halloween Boo Bash is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Costume contest, pet entries, horse and rider categories. Scavenger hunt, photo shoot, chili contest, vendors, and more. Von Holten Ranch is a short drive up Highway 135 north of Stover to Route JJ, 30455 Pacific School Road in Mora. For more information, call 660-668-0880.

The second annual Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce Scare on the Square 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Versailles. Free Trunk or Treat by local businesses, churches and organizations for hundreds of kids! PLUS — Free showing of

The Nightmare Before Christmas 7 to 9 p.m. at the Royal Theatre – Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Costume Contest hosted by Versailles Community Betterment 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 during Scare on the Square in Versailles. Various award categories for different age groups, including sparkliest, scariest, most original, funniest, best family/group, and best overall. Register at the VCB booth the day of the contest.

Ivy Bend Animal Rescue is having a Halloween event with Fire Pit, Games, and Candy 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ivy Bend.

Trick or Treat and Hayrides are scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, hosted by Ivy Bend Fire & Rescue, at the station in Ivy Bend.

First Baptist Church of Versailles is hosting a Fall Carnival scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Free food, games, bounce house, hayride, and fire pit. Call 573-378-4693 for more information.

Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover.

New Life Assembly of God in Barnett will host its free Fall Fest Halloween alternative 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in the church gym. Food (hot dogs, chips and drink), carnival games, an inflatable game, candy, costume contest and family prize drawing. Designed for children 12 and younger and their parents or guardians.

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in the church parking lot, 184 Sunset Hill Drive in Sunrise Beach. Free fun and treats for all. For additional information call 573-374-5267.

Florence United Methodist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat beginning 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in Florence.

A Trunk or Treat is scheduled 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church in Stover.

Golden Age Living Center is hosting a Trick or Treat Safe House 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at GALC in Stover.