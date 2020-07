Circuit Judge (Circuit 26, Division 3) candidates field questions Tuesday, July 14 during a Morgan County Republican Club candidate forum at Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles. Candidates were asked how they would fulfill the duties of their respective offices and how they would better the local community. At the forum were, from left, candidate Aaron Koeppen, candidate Richelle Christensen-Grosvenor, GOP Club leader David Dear, and candidate Jeffrey Green.

(photo by Amaryah Bennett)