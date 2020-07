Andrea Pawling, right, watches as Evie Marriott mixes the alcohol she sprayed on her coaster with ink from a Sharpie™ during Andrea Pawling’s Kids Art Camp Thursday, July 23 at Pawling’s home in Stover. Children colored the coaster, sprayed alcohol on the coaster, turned the coaster to mix the alcohol and ink, and lit the top of the coaster on fire to create a unique design.

(photo by Julie Kidwell)