The Morgan County Commission Thursday, May 26 approved bids for metal culverts and grader blades.

Viebrock Sales and Service was selected to provide blades for the county’s motor graders. The total bid was $45,792.50 and included 150 double-bevel, heat-treated blades with 5/8-inch bolt hole and 175 with 3/4-inch bolt hole. Delivery is approximately six weeks from order. There were no other blade bids received.

Viebrock’s Sales and Service was also awarded a bid for 16-gauge aluminized 15-inch culvert at $19.20 per linear foot. The winning bidder will supply the county with pipe, as the county has used most of its stock. Plastic pipe bids were not awarded at this time.

Other culvert bids were submitted from Dick’s Culverts; West Pipe Co.; and Metal Culverts, Inc.

Old 5 Bridge Update

The commission reported the Old 5 Bridge replacement project is progressing.

Preliminary engineering is complete, nearby landowners have approved, and the county is now waiting on MoDOT to approve the third round of requirements.