

Crowned Prom royalty during “A Night Under the Stars” Friday, July 17 in the Stover High School gym are, from left, king candidate Gerald Wood, queen candidate Abigail Verts, prince Dawson Propst, princess Taylor Smith, king Brody Bumgardner, queen Tanna Bellis, prince candidate Blake Johannes, princess candidate Keiley Clark, and not pictured, princess candidate Katie Henderson, prince candidate Domonic Teague, queen candidate Haley McCullough, and king candidate Austin Webb.

(photo courtesy of the Morgan County R-I School District)