February Reading Nights are scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Florence United Methodist Church.

Additional reading nights in February are Monday, Feb. 10 in the cafeteria at the Morgan County R-I School District in Stover and Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Lake View Baptist Church in Ivy Bend.

Activities include reading books, crafts, and having a snack.

The event is free and open to anyone. Parents may choose which event to attend. Each child who attends will receive a free book.