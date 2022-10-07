Food for Morgan County (F4MC) will host regular food distributions in September at their facility, 305 W. Newton St., in Versailles.

Regular distributions are scheduled 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday,

Oct. 27.

During September, F4MC will have choice distributions. Customers are asked to stay in their cars until their vehicle number is called or someone comes to the car. Clients will come into the building a few at a time but must wait until their number is called.

Please have the proper F4MC card ready. One person per household will “shop” in the distribution room. Volunteers have been looking forward to allowing those in need to select their own food. If for some reason a person is unable to shop, call 573-789-7473 for assistance.

Those in need of food may come to any distribution, but are limited to one distribution per month. Participants may also schedule which distribution they plan to attend.

First-time participants must bring a photo ID; proof of residency such as an identification with correct address, utility bill or voter registration card, or official paperwork from the Division of Social Services; date of birth for each family member living in the home; and total income for the household.

The food is being distributed in cooperation with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

At this time, Food for Morgan County is requesting plastic bags and egg cartons.