The following dates have been scheduled by Food for Morgan County for food distribution in August: 2 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. All dates are subject to change.

Food for Morgan County’s distribution will once again be curbside. They ask all recipients of food to stay in their vehicles until their vehicle number is called, or until a worker approaches the vehicle.

In order to complete distribution registration, all recipients will need to have their information ready, including their Food for Morgan County card.

Once registration is complete, recipients will need to return to their vehicle, at which point food will be brought to the vehicle. Food for Morgan County requests all recipients clear the trunk or the rear of their vehicles so food may be placed there. Food for Morgan County workers will not place food inside any vehicles.

First-time recipients must bring their photo ID, a proof of residency (ex.: ID with correct address, utility bill, voter registration card or official paperwork from Division of Social Services indicating the correct address), date of birth for each family member living in the home, and the total monthly income for the household. This food is distributed in cooperation with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

Food for Morgan County is requesting donations of egg cartons and plastic bags.

Due to the holiday, there will be no distribution the first week in September. The next distribution after August 27 will be September 9.

If you have questions or need food call 573-789-7473 to request assistance. Any cancelations will be broadcast by KS95.1.