Morgan County Health Center will be joining the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), and Lake Ozark Fire Protection District for “Seat Check Saturday” 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24 on the parking lot at Morgan County Library in Versailles.

Free car seats will be available to those who need them and free car seat checks will be conducted during the Seat Check Saturday event. Sept. 24 is designated National Seat Check Day and Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24.