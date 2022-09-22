The “Home Street Home” exhibit will be on public display Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28 during operating hours at the Morgan County Library in Versailles.

Home Street Home is an interactive educational exhibit that explores streets and public spaces as places where people travel, shop, play, and engage with their communities.

Good streets are defined as “places that help make people safer, healthier, and more productive; places with people and activities that make lives more interesting; places that help people get to work, school, services, and all of the opportunities that improve quality of life.”

The Home Street Home exhibit is designed to be accessible and interesting to a wide audience including child-friendly activities. It includes five stations, each with a separate theme and activity.

The exhibit will be installed by members of Bike Walk KC, Missourians for Responsible Transportation, and the Morgan County Health Center.

“I am so excited about this display, it will be an interactive way for people to learn what a complete street is and will also help residents to envision safer streets,” said Morgan County Health Center Assistant Director Stefanie Pryor.

In conjunction with the exhibit, Morgan County Health Center will be joining the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, and Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and offering free car seats to those who need them, as well as free car seat checks during “Seat Check Saturday” at the Library. Seat Check Saturday is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, which is designated National Seat Check Day. Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24.



One of five stations of the interactive Home Street Home exhibit coming to Morgan County Library in Versailles.